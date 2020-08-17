Stakeholders, scholars must play role for peace during Muharram in Balochistan: AIG Cheema

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Quetta Abdul Razzaq Cheema On Monday said that people from all walks of life including scholars, businessmen, citizens, and stakeholders should play their key role to maintain an atmosphere of peace and brotherhood during Muharram-ul Haram

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General (AIG) Quetta Abdul Razzaq Cheema On Monday said that people from all walks of life including scholars, businessmen, citizens, and stakeholders should play their key role to maintain an atmosphere of peace and brotherhood during Muharram-ul Haram.

He expressed these views while presiding over a consultative meeting of scholars, traders, and various stakeholders regarding Muharram-ul Haram.

Commissioner Quetta Division Usman Ali Khan, Balochistan Frontier Corps (FC)'s Brigadier, and senior police officers attended the meeting.

Additional IG Police Abdul Razzaq Cheema said that a comprehensive security plan has been drawn up in consultation with scholars of all schools of thought to restore peace during Muharram. The security forces have formulated a comprehensive strategy.

Scholars, the business community, and various stakeholders must play their part in restoring peace, maintaining religious tolerance and an atmosphere of brotherhood in the areas, he said.

He said security forces including FC and administration of all the districts will also stand with the police for the restoration of peace in the province during Murrahm saying that all available resources could be utilized for the maintaining of durable peace.

"The conspiracies of anti-peace elements will be thwarted and the traditional atmosphere of tolerance and brotherhood of Balochistan to be maintained by the collaboration of stakeholders and scholars", He said.

IG Abdul Razzaq said that during the Muharram meetings and processions, Implementation of standard operating procedures (OSPs) was essential as the coronavirus has definitely diminished, it has not gone away and the slightest inattention could lead to its re-spread.

Commissioner Quetta Division Usman Ali Khan told the meeting about lighting on the routes of Muharram procession measures. He said that the provision of necessary facilities would be ensured and all essential arrangements would be finalized by the Quetta administration in consultation with the stakeholders.