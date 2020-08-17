UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stakeholders, Scholars Must Play Role For Peace During Muharram In Balochistan: AIG Cheema

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 10:25 PM

Stakeholders, scholars must play role for peace during Muharram in Balochistan: AIG Cheema

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Quetta Abdul Razzaq Cheema On Monday said that people from all walks of life including scholars, businessmen, citizens, and stakeholders should play their key role to maintain an atmosphere of peace and brotherhood during Muharram-ul Haram

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General (AIG) Quetta Abdul Razzaq Cheema On Monday said that people from all walks of life including scholars, businessmen, citizens, and stakeholders should play their key role to maintain an atmosphere of peace and brotherhood during Muharram-ul Haram.

He expressed these views while presiding over a consultative meeting of scholars, traders, and various stakeholders regarding Muharram-ul Haram.

Commissioner Quetta Division Usman Ali Khan, Balochistan Frontier Corps (FC)'s Brigadier, and senior police officers attended the meeting.

Additional IG Police Abdul Razzaq Cheema said that a comprehensive security plan has been drawn up in consultation with scholars of all schools of thought to restore peace during Muharram. The security forces have formulated a comprehensive strategy.

Scholars, the business community, and various stakeholders must play their part in restoring peace, maintaining religious tolerance and an atmosphere of brotherhood in the areas, he said.

He said security forces including FC and administration of all the districts will also stand with the police for the restoration of peace in the province during Murrahm saying that all available resources could be utilized for the maintaining of durable peace.

"The conspiracies of anti-peace elements will be thwarted and the traditional atmosphere of tolerance and brotherhood of Balochistan to be maintained by the collaboration of stakeholders and scholars", He said.

IG Abdul Razzaq said that during the Muharram meetings and processions, Implementation of standard operating procedures (OSPs) was essential as the coronavirus has definitely diminished, it has not gone away and the slightest inattention could lead to its re-spread.

Commissioner Quetta Division Usman Ali Khan told the meeting about lighting on the routes of Muharram procession measures. He said that the provision of necessary facilities would be ensured and all essential arrangements would be finalized by the Quetta administration in consultation with the stakeholders.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Police Business Lead Abdul Razzaq All From Muharram Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President discuss bi ..

16 minutes ago

SCCI explores post-COVID-19 industrial sector plan ..

31 minutes ago

World Muslim Communities Council highlights suppor ..

31 minutes ago

Shams launches package for women entrepreneurs

31 minutes ago

Warsaw becomes 25th European city to return to Emi ..

31 minutes ago

Prime Minister stresses upon immediate power secto ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.