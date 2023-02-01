Stakeholders should find out permanent solution of terrorism: Minister Abdul Shakoor

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Wednesday said the stakeholders should find out a permanent solution to terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Wednesday said the stakeholders should find out a permanent solution to terrorism.

Condemning the Peshawar blast in the strongest terms on the floor of National Assembly, he proposed that parliament, government, religious and political leadership and national security institutions should sit together and chalk out an authentic plan other than the military operation in the affected areas.

The minister went on to say that the previous operations had brought bad impacts on the local people and they could not get back to normal life, socially and economically yet.

Any other operation could increase death and destruction by manifold in the affected areas, he added.

Terming terrorist activities an international conspiracy against Pakistan, he said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was badly affected by the scourge of terrorism for last two decades.

He said the blast in the mosque was a serious issue as a large number of religious scholars had paid a huge price on the war on terror till then.

He said the quarters concerned should ascertain the factors behind all this fuss in the province and opt for a solution on long term basis.