UrduPoint.com

Stakeholders Stress More Budget For Girls Quality Education In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Stakeholders stress more budget for girls quality education in Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Highlighting the significance of girls education towards nation building, the stakeholders at an advocacy forum have called for allocating a substantial chunk of annual budget for girls quality education particularly at secondary level in Punjab as it would contribute a lot towards ensuring educated women population, a guarantee to economic and social stability.

The advocacy forum was arranged by the Awaz CDS Pakistan here on Tuesday with a major focus to highlight the importance of girls quality education at secondary level, get input from experts and stakeholders, and push the government to increase budgetary chunk in the upcoming provincial annual budget for this important sector.

Chief Executive Awaz CDS Pakistan Zia ur Rahman, Punjab MPAs Raheela Khadam Hussain (PML-N) and Ayesha Iqbal (PTI), Mina Umer Hayat from Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Department Punjab, Additional Secretary (Budget & Planning) School Education Department Punjab Qaiser Rasheed, Director General (Parliamentary Affairs & Research) Punjab Assembly Inayat Ullah Lak, Coordinator National Commission for Human Right Punjab Muhammad Khalid and NGOs attended the event.

In his opening remarks, Zia ur Rahman highlighted the significance of girls quality secondary education and explained the grey areas in the way of girls education in Punjab.

He urged the Punjab government to immediately notify the Punjab Free and Compulsory Education Act 2014 which was approved earlier.

He stressed for increasing development budgets in school education as developments budgets are only being distributed to PEF and PEIMA rather development budgets needs to be utilized for the development of public schools especially for girls, where missing facilities and accessibility is still a major challenge.

He also called for mainstreaming the people living with disability and transgender community to make education accessible for them.

During the discussion, Punjab MPAs Rahila Khadim and Ayesha Iqbal assured that efforts would be made to get this education Act notified without any delay as education is priority of all political parties.

Ayesha Iqbal suggested to take all PEIMA and PEF schools under one umbrella to minimize the expenses on bureaucracy and other unnecessary expenditures. It will also help in making systems accountable, she remarked.

In her remarks, MPA Raheela Khadam Hussain said the girls education is not getting the level of seriousness required to ensure quality education for girls in the province.

In his remarks, Mian Umer Hayat said that their department is constantly working on this sector and said that they would make extensive efforts to sensitize more people on girls education in order to minimize girls schools drop out ratio.

Giving her input on the issue, Marium Amjad Khan, Campaign Manager-Awaz CDS-Pakistan, pointed out hindrances towards girls education particularly gender disparity, lack of accessibility, low budget, teachers improper training.

She emphasized the need for putting extra efforts in education sector from allocations to spending especially in the post-Covid situation where the number of OOSC has already been exacerbated.

NCHR Punjab Coordinator Muhammad Khalid also shared his concern over this much delay in the notification of Act.

He further committed to spread awareness among communities regarding this Act as awareness raising is one of their key mandates to support communities.

A panel discussion was also held which was joined by representatives of NGOs, media, teachers, head mistresses, members of Schools Council and lawyers.

They highlighted the girls education as a grey sector which is affecting the national progress.

They emphasized for immediate focus on the part of both public as well as private sectors so that girls quality education is ensured for socio-economic development.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Budget Lawyers Progress Women Media Event All From Government Punjab Education Foundation Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet decides to restore weekly offs on ..

Federal cabinet decides to restore weekly offs on Saturdays

32 minutes ago
 Dr Mudussar Nawaz successfully defended his PhD th ..

Dr Mudussar Nawaz successfully defended his PhD thesis seminar on Ovum Pick-up & ..

53 minutes ago
 Cities witness up to 16 hours electricity load-she ..

Cities witness up to 16 hours electricity load-shedding

55 minutes ago
 Trying to figure out everything about the new HUAW ..

Trying to figure out everything about the new HUAWEI nova 9? Here are all the qu ..

59 minutes ago
 Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his ..

Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his birthplace Multan

2 hours ago
 Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for ..

Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for 4 consecutive years at Pakist ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.