Stakeholders taken on board for amendments in LDA bylaws: Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed

Punjab Minister for Housing & Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed on Tuesday said that all stakeholders had been taken into confidence regarding the amendments in LDA Housing Bylaws

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Housing & Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed on Tuesday said that all stakeholders had been taken into confidence regarding the amendments in LDA Housing Bylaws.

Presiding over the meeting of a committee which formulate recommendations of the amendments regarding private housing schemes, he said that realistic amendments in NOC of housing schemes, commercialization policy, specified land for the public buildings, layout, planning standards, marketing and service design would help to promote the construction industry.

He said that complicated laws created problems for people and builders.

The purpose of the proposed amendment in housing bylaws was to provide relief to both public and builders besides protecting them from complications.

The meeting reviewed the proposed amendments clause-wise. LDA authorities and representatives of builders gave their detailed stance in this regard.

Vice Chairman LDA SM Imran, DG LDA Usman Muazzam, renowned architect Nayyar Ali Dada, representatives of builders and developers including Gohar Ijaz, Khizar Ayub Izhar, Chief Town Planner LDA Tariq Mehmood, Chief Metropolitan Planner Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi, Deputy Secretary Housing Mumtaz Ahmed and concerned authorities were present on the occasion.