Stakeholders to be consulted on legislation about forced conversions: Senator Kakar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman of Parliamentary Committee to Protect Minorities from Forced Conversions Senator Anwaar ul Haq Kakar on Friday said all the stakeholders would be taken on the legislation to prevent forced religious conversions.

A mechanism would be devised that those willing to convert or change their religion should approach the relevant government office instead of some influential persons, he said while addressing a news conference at the Karachi Press Club.

Senator Kakar said during meetings with the committee, the representatives of minority community did not express any reservations about the cases where girls had willingly converted and opted for marriage of choice The committee also met religious and political parties here, which were also against the 'forced conversions', he added.

He said a uniform approach on the issue acceptable to every segment of the society would be adopted.

Member of the National Assembly Lal Chand and Member of the Sindh Assembly Nand Kumar Goklani,who are the committee's members, were also present in the news conference.