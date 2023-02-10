Stakeholders to jointly promote tobacco control as public health priority in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :The government and non-government stakeholders in an event, signed the first-ever consensual statement at provincial level to promote and prioritize tobacco control as public health priority through policy and resource reforms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a press statement issued here on Friday, the event was jointly organized by a local NGO Blue Veins in collaboration with Tobacco Control Cell on 2nd February 2023.

The event was well attended by the government officials from Health Department, Directorate General of Health Services, Elementary and Secondary Education, Higher education Department, Excise and Taxation, Narcotics Control, Additional Commissioner Human Rights & Relief and Additional Assistant Commissioners from Peshawar and Haripur, National Human Rights Institutions, Social Welfare Department, Child Welfare & Protection Commission, various private and government hospitals, academia, lawyers and civil society organizations.

The signed statement recognizing the need for international, national and provincial level cooperation and support to address the global tobacco epidemic effectively, holds the commitment to strengthen stronger collaborations and coordinated efforts across Government and non-government institutions to lead policy development, reforms and implementation on tobacco control and support.

Further, the stakeholders pledged to allocate human and financial resources for awareness and educational programs on prevention of tobacco use among young people, cessation support initiatives, and evidence-based researches on the tobacco.

Ajmal Shah Coordinator of the Tobacco Control Cell said that the Health Department was making all out efforts to accelerate its implementation to WHO FCTC but the area require multi-sectoral response.

The commitment and engagement of stakeholders would be of great contribution to promote effective laws, policy actions, and monitoring mechanisms for smoking restrictions and smoke-free public places." Through the consensual agreement, the officials committed to reduce the burden of tobacco-related diseases and deaths in KP through implementing stronger regulations on the production, marketing, sale, and promotion of tobacco products, strategies to raising tobacco excise taxes annually and enforcing measures to ban tobacco at public places.

Appreciating the commitments, Ijaz Khan Chief of the Child Welfare & Protection Commission said "The use of tobacco in early age is a significant problem.

The vast majority of tobacco users began when they were young. Smoking in movies, music videos, and advertising portrays tobacco use as a social norm, encouraging kids to smoke.

Plus, when their parents or peers use tobacco, they're more likely to start, too. We all need coordinated efforts to discourage all negative patterns and advertisements end all forms of tobacco use".

Sana Ahmad Program Coordinator of Blue Veins and coordinator of the Child Rights Movement (CRM) said that civil society of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would remain committed to protecting the health and well-being of citizens and future generations besides discouraging all forms of tobacco in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"Strategizing stakeholders' engagement and partnership will remain our cross-cutting priority to transform the commitments into real examples in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa", she added.