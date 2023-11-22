Stakeholders underscore adoption of better monitoring, reporting mechanism on tobacco control

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Participants of a stakeholders’ session underscored the need for the adoption of a better monitoring and reporting mechanism on tobacco control and for achieving the goal of making Peshawar a `Smoke free district’.

The session was organized by Blue Veins, a non-government organization, and was attended by people from different walks of life including officials of district administration, police, public health department, LRH, tobacco control cell, media and CSOs representatives.

Welcoming the participants, Sana Ahmad, Programme Manager Blue Veins, said that the district government of Peshawar has declared Peshawar as a `Smoke-free district’ on April 10, 2023.

The relevant authorities, Sana continued, have also taken effective implementation measures and achieved almost 85 percent compliance with tobacco control measures in public places and vehicles.

“However still there is a need for more efforts in achieving the goal of controlling tobacco use and for this purpose a better monitoring and reporting mechanism needed to be adopted to ensure progress and implementation of relevant laws,” she commented.

Only through the role of district administration implementation of tobacco control rules cannot be achieved, but all the line departments have to play their role in this regard, she stressed.

Sana informed that due to a lack of effective legislation regarding tobacco control and to curb consumption and trade of modern forms of smokeless tobacco products like e-cigarettes, heated tobacco, sheesha etc, the regulating authorities are facing difficulties in taking action against the violators.

Presently, she said, there is no check on the supply and trade of tobacco products through social media or e-business and such products including e-cigarettes and heated tobacco are openly imported and supplied to people through home delivery.

There is no legislation in KP and the measures being taken for tobacco control are under the Tobacco Control Ordinance of 2002 passed by the Federal government.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has drafted a law which is also vetted by the Law Department, but due to lack of a government, legislation is awaited, Sana told the participants.

Speaking on the occasion, Ajmal Shah, Coordinator of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tobacco Control Cell said that within limited resources enforcement of rules for making Peshawar a smoke-free district has been made in public places and the transport sector.

With the support of district administration, visits are made to different areas for meeting people and orientation sessions are arranged regarding the display of signage of `No-Smoking’ in different places and vehicles.

Ajmal Shah admitted that no FIR has been registered against the violator, however, the district administration is confiscating the prohibited products and destroying them.

He said after the passage of legislation by the KP government, a mechanism for imposing the spot fine can be formulated and enforced against those smoking in public, making advertisements for the sale of tobacco and selling tobacco products within 50 meters of educational institutions.

Assistant Commissioner Peshawar, Syeda Zainab Naqvi apprised participants that the district government is taking action against the use of modern products including Sheesha by using its authority under the Civil Administration Act.

She said due to some legal lacunas, action cannot be taken for enforcement of the Tobacco Control ordinance. She said action against Sheesha centres is taken in light of suo motto notice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Syeda Zainab supported the idea of drafting a mechanism for better monitoring and reporting and expressed the hope that with the support of public and government departments, tobacco control rules can be enforced and prevention can be ensured.

Later the participants also held a discussion and approved a proposed draft monitoring and reporting form prepared by Blue Veins for the help of law enforcement departments.