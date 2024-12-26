Stakeholders Unite To Boost Maternal, Child, Adolescent Nutrition In AJK
Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2024 | 12:40 AM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) In a significant push for better health outcomes, experts on Wednesday gathered in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to emphasize the collective role of stakeholders in enhancing maternal, child, and adolescent nutrition in the region.
The event, hosted by Save the Children International with support from UNICEF and the AJK State Health Services Department, brought together a diverse range of stakeholders, including government representatives, UN agencies, media professionals, and social sector organizations.
Dr. Farooq Ahmed Noor, Director General of Health, AJK, stressed the importance of improving health indicators in the region, highlighting the critical role of nutrition and breastfeeding in achieving better health outcomes for mothers and children.
On this occasion, the event's moderator, Dr. Shiza Hameed, National Nutrition Coordinator at Save the Children International, presented alarming statistics on malnutrition in AJK, calling for immediate action to address these issues, such as breastfeeding promotion, family-friendly policies, community engagement, government Initiatives to improve nutritional outcomes and encourage healthy eating practices.
The event served as a platform for community women to share their challenges and explore opportunities for improvement, providing valuable insights into the barriers women face in accessing adequate nutrition and health services.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish Foreign Minister discuss strategic relations, region ..
Senator Siddiqui optimistic about resolving political tensions through talks wit ..
NLC & DP World launch landmark shipping service from Karachi to Chittagong
Israeli aggressions result in more fatalities, injuries in Gaza Wednesday
At Christmas, Pope calls for ‘silence of arms’, says Gaza situation ‘grave ..
Seminar held in connection with 17th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto
Sharjah Consultative Council discusses taxation of companies in natural resource ..
Sharjah Women’s Sports Club excels at Thailand International Rowing Championsh ..
Inaugural Sharjah Festival of African Literature hosts Nobel laureates
SEHA's SKMC marks medical milestone with UAE's ECPR ECMO Procedure in Emergency ..
Uzbekistan's bold reforms transform economy; competition, transparency & growth ..
Dialogue key to democracy, national unity: Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Stakeholders unite to boost maternal, child, adolescent nutrition in AJK2 minutes ago
-
Ishaq Dar visits Data Darbar2 minutes ago
-
Minister praises Security Forces for ensuring peaceful Christmas, Quaid-e-Azam Day Celebrations12 minutes ago
-
Kundi criticizes KP govt’s silence on key issues22 minutes ago
-
2025 must be year of progress, unity for country: Minister32 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to safeguard its national interests against external pressure: Defence Minister42 minutes ago
-
Senator Siddiqui optimistic about resolving political tensions through talks with PTI53 minutes ago
-
Seminar held in connection with 17th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto53 minutes ago
-
Dialogue key to democracy, national unity: Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik2 hours ago
-
FIA busts international human trafficking ring2 hours ago
-
FDE announces winter holidays from Dec 30 to Jan 82 hours ago
-
PNCA arranges colourful Puppet Show to celebrate Quaid Day2 hours ago