Stakeholders Unite To Boost Maternal, Child, Adolescent Nutrition In AJK

Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2024 | 12:40 AM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) In a significant push for better health outcomes, experts on Wednesday gathered in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to emphasize the collective role of stakeholders in enhancing maternal, child, and adolescent nutrition in the region.

The event, hosted by Save the Children International with support from UNICEF and the AJK State Health Services Department, brought together a diverse range of stakeholders, including government representatives, UN agencies, media professionals, and social sector organizations.

Dr. Farooq Ahmed Noor, Director General of Health, AJK, stressed the importance of improving health indicators in the region, highlighting the critical role of nutrition and breastfeeding in achieving better health outcomes for mothers and children.

On this occasion, the event's moderator, Dr. Shiza Hameed, National Nutrition Coordinator at Save the Children International, presented alarming statistics on malnutrition in AJK, calling for immediate action to address these issues, such as breastfeeding promotion, family-friendly policies, community engagement, government Initiatives to improve nutritional outcomes and encourage healthy eating practices.

The event served as a platform for community women to share their challenges and explore opportunities for improvement, providing valuable insights into the barriers women face in accessing adequate nutrition and health services.

United Nations Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women Media Event From Government

