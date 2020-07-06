Stakeholders united to counter heavy rains: Nasir Shah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that in order to face the expected heavy rains all the stakeholders were on the same page.

The Minister expressed these views while meeting with various delegations at his residence here, according to a news release.

Nasir Shah said that overcoming the difficult situation during and after the rains was a tough task but through combined and coordinated efforts of all the DMCs, KMC, water Board, Cantonment and DHA, success will be achieved.

He said that on the instructions of Chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto and Chief Minister Sindh, extraordinary measures had been taken in order to save the people from any problem.

He said that K- Electric had been requested to provide uninterrupted supplyduring the rains and all the pumping stations of water board must be declared loadsheddingfree.