Stakeholders Unity For Karachi's Betterment, A Positive Sign: Shibli Faraz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 seconds ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 12:20 AM

Stakeholders unity for Karachi's betterment, a positive sign: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Sunday said that joining hands by all stakeholder for betterment of Karachi was a positive sign as the metropolitan city was the economic hub of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said resolving the issues of the big city was the collective responsibility of all its stakeholders.

The minister said condition of Karachi city had become worst regarding garbage, sewerage and other infrastructure.

He said despite having difference of opinions over certain matters, all the political parties should had to be united over the issues of national interests, adding that everyone should work for betterment of the country and welfare of its people.

The minister said the federal cabinet and provincials ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would present their performances of ongoing tenures before the people on August 18, 2020.

He said the government wanted to bring reforms in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws but the opposition wanted to change the bureau's laws as per their whims to escape from accountability. He, however, said the government would never make any compromise over across the board accountability.

The government had prepared a plan for bringing institutional reforms, he added.

Shibli said the country was facing multiple issues due to bad governance of last many decades which could not be addressed over night.

Replying to a question, he said Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was appearing before the NAB without any fear and hooliganism. The CM was facing the allegations however no corruption was proved against him, the minister said.

Usman Buzdar was the choice of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

He said maintaining law and order was the responsibility of the government. On the occasion of PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari's appearance before NAB in Islamabad on Monday, all necessary arrangements would be made to avoid a situation like Maryam Nawaz's appearance before NAB in Lahore.

Replying to another question, he said appearing with procession before the institution was aimed to pressurize the institution which was against the democratic norms and supremacy of law.

He said the government had handled the COVID-19 pandemic in effective manner and the policies in this regard were being acknowledged internationally.

More Stories From Pakistan

