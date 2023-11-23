Stakeholders urge political parties to prioritize smuggling of migrants, bonded labour in election manifestos

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) The stakeholders emphasized the need for political parties to exhibit a robust commitment against the trafficking of persons, smuggling of migrants, and bonded labour that involves incorporating specific and measurable goals into their upcoming general election manifestos.

The Sustainable Social Development Organization in collaboration with the US Embassy in Islamabad organized a quarterly meeting of the stakeholder’s working group to discuss the progress on the issues related to trafficking in persons, smuggling of migrants, and mainstreaming TIP & SOM in the agenda of political parties' manifestos.

Addressing a consultative session organised by SSDO, the stakeholders' discussions revolved around prioritizing trafficking in persons (TIP), smuggling of migrants, and Bonded Labour issues to be part of election manifestos of political parties in Pakistan.

Participants delved into thorough discussions regarding the existing challenges and vulnerabilities related to TIP, SOM, and bonded labor in the nation.

The session underscored the significance of integrating comprehensive and impactful policy measures into the election manifestos of political parties to address these concerns.

The session sought to promote cooperation among diverse stakeholders, encompassing representatives from civil society organizations, government agencies, human rights advocates, academics, and members of the media.

It served as a forum for open dialogue, the exchange of knowledge, and the formulation of actionable strategies to tackle the prevalent issues of trafficking in persons, the smuggling of migrants, and bonded labor in Pakistan.

The senior representatives of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf, Istekam e Pakistan Party, and Pakistan People's Party participated in the consultative meeting and endorsed the agenda.

Syed Kausar Abbas, Executive Director SSDO while addressing the session said that trafficking in persons, smuggling of migrants and bonded labour requires a concerted effort from all segments of society.

Exclusively engaging stakeholders fosters collaboration to collectively impact the eradication of deeply rooted issues.

Insights from the consultative workshop will form a report, shared with political parties, government agencies, and the public to advocate for anti-trafficking, anti-smuggling, and anti-bonded labor measures in upcoming election manifestos.

Professor Dr Farhan Naveed said that the role of academia in career counselling of youth is of paramount importance.

The political parties should develop an agenda to build the skills of the youth and as well as launch career counseling programs in the universities and colleges.

Farhan stressed the crucial roles of the legislature, executive, and judiciary.

He highlighted the need for vigilant legislative oversight and expressed concern over the inactivity of standing committees in the previous tenure.

Sania Kamran, former member of the Punjab Assembly and representative of the Pakistan People's Party indicated that the PPP places a high priority on human rights.

We have the agenda to promote the rights of labour and discourage human trafficking and smuggling of migrants in Pakistan.

She highlighted the responsibility of every government to establish rules for every act, as the absence of these rules impedes effective implementation.

Ms Kamran expressed her commitment to gather recommendations and share them with the party for consideration.

Bushra Butt, a former member of the Punjab Assembly and representative of PML-N emphasized that since 2018, there has been increased awareness and attention to this issue among the masses.

Additionally, she pointed out that trafficking is not solely an international concern but also occurs internally within the country.

Former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has already taken a few important steps for such kind of vulnerable communities.

PMLN will ensure to take up in the manifesto as well, she commented.

Uzma Kardar, a former member of the Punjab Assembly and representative of PML-N expressed concern about children engaged in hazardous work within workshops.

She emphasized the need for the Labor Department to address these specific cases and highlighted the prevalence of trafficking incidents, which are occurring at an alarming rate.

She stressed the necessity for collective action among stakeholders to combat the child labor issue.

She added that vigilance committees were established in many districts of Punjab but their working should be made more efficient.

She further emphasized the importance of promoting unionization.

Sadia Sohail Rana, a former member of the Punjab Assembly and representative of the Istihkam e Pakistan party emphasized that poverty stands as the Primary factor behind bonded labor.

She said that the political parties need to develop a proper plan to initiate skill development programs for the youth and children of Pakistan to increase skilled labour in Pakistan.

She promised that the agenda of combatting trafficking in persons, smuggling of migrants, and bonded labour would be taken up by Istehkam e Pakistan Party.

Sardar Waqas Hassan Moakal former member Punjab Assembly and representative of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf strongly advocated for the eradication of bonded labor and emphasized the responsibility of political parties to ensure its end, along with the abolition of child labor highlighted the political parties' disinterest in addressing the bonded labor concern, attributing it to the occurrence of such cases.

The session concluded with solid recommendations for resolving the issue at hand.