UrduPoint.com

Stakeholders Urge To Set Standards For Driving Schools

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Stakeholders urge to set standards for driving schools

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :The stakeholders have urged to establish standards for driving schools to ensure quality training, in view of rising concerns about road safety.

Talking to APP here on Friday, a senior official of National Highways and Motorway Police on the condition of anonymity said, "Without proper regulations, there is a risk that individuals who receive their driver's education from unqualified or poorly equipped schools may not have the skills and knowledge necessary to drive safely on the roads." He said, "Driving schools require various regulations including standards, training materials, instructors,and vehicles." "The absence of standards can contribute to an increase in accidents and traffic violations" he added.

Additionally, he said, "The lack of regulations can also lead to corrupt individuals without proper qualifications or resources." He said, "These individuals may provide substandard training, putting both their students and other road users at risk." To address the issues, many countries have established regulatory bodies to oversee the operations of driving schools, he said.

"These bodies are responsible for setting standards, conducting inspections and audits, and enforcing penalties for schools that violate regulations," he added.

He said, "By regulating driving schools, it is possible to ensure that individuals receive a high-quality education that prepares them to drive safely on the roads." When contacted the driving school for the opinion, a representative of Muslim Motors & Driving School located in Sector G-9 Markaz raised concerns about individuals operating driving schools without proper qualifications and noted, "Some people are operating driving schools having a single car with a number written on it." He said, "These individuals may provide substandard training, putting both their students and other road users at risk." He said that the institutions should set standards for the training materials, instructors, and vehicles used for the purpose which would contribute to reducing the number of road accidents, and promoting road safety for everyone.

\395

Related Topics

Police Education Motorway Driver Vehicles Road Car Traffic Lead May Muslim From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs AED445 mn green fin ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs AED445 mn green finance agreements with Angola

11 minutes ago
 TECOM Group reports AED2 bn in revenues in 2022, h ..

TECOM Group reports AED2 bn in revenues in 2022, highest in 22 years

1 hour ago
 Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 begins in ..

Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 begins in Karachi

2 hours ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassad ..

MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Malaysia

2 hours ago
 "Considerable progress," says IMF mission chief as ..

"Considerable progress," says IMF mission chief as ten-day talks with Pakistan c ..

3 hours ago
 23 Pakistani nationals evacuated from quake-hit Tu ..

23 Pakistani nationals evacuated from quake-hit Turkiye: FO

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.