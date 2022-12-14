Stakeholders urged to end political polarization: RCCI

(@FahadShabbir)

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Saqib Rafiq on Wednesday urged all stakeholders to play their role in ending political polarization.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Saqib Rafiq on Wednesday urged all stakeholders to play their role in ending political polarization.

According to a statement, he said that RCCI was making efforts to promote business activities in the country, enhancing exports and developing linkages with foreign trading partners in different sectors, particularly the IT sector.

"We must bring seriousness and maturity in our attitudes, adding fake news, distorting information for some likes on social media, sensationalism in talk shows, defamatory remarks, and such actions should be discouraged."Saqib further stressed the continuation of policies to promote industrialization in the country, besides attracting foreign investors to invest in Pakistan.