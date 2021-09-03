UrduPoint.com

Stakeholders Urged To Make Upcoming Measles Preventive Drive Successful

Deputy Commissioner Kohat Muhammad Roshan on Friday chaired a meeting to review arrangements for upcoming 12-day anti measles and rubella campaign starting from November 15

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohat Muhammad Roshan on Friday chaired a meeting to review arrangements for upcoming 12-day anti measles and rubella campaign starting from November 15.

The meeting among others was attended by officials of the health, police rescue 1122 and other relevant departments.

The meeting discussed various matters including awareness of masses, ambit of vaccination and availability of female staff for the campaign during which children aged between nine months to 15 years would be vaccinated. While children who age are below five years would be administered drops.

The meeting was informed that arrangements would be made for vaccinations at fixed sites from 9am to 4pm.

Similarly door to door vaccination teams had been constituted to reach out to the targeted population. It was also told that there were a total of 4192 suspected cases in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that all available resources would be utilized to make the campaign a success. He also directed police personnel to ensure foolproof security to vaccination teams. The Deputy Commissioner said that arrangements were being finalized to achieve targets of anti measles and anti rubella campaigns.

He said that stakeholders have been directed to create awareness among people about rubella and measles and said that cooperation of people was of significant importance to save children from these viral diseases.

