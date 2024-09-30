Stakeholders urged to play imperative role to promote tolerance in society

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) The speakers at a panel discussion on “Effective Approaches to Promote Tolerance and Non-Violence in District Khyber” have urged the stakholders including public representatives, Ulemas, religious scholars and tribal elders to play their imperative role in promote peace and harmony in the society.

This panel discussion was focused on indigenous approaches to promoting tolerance and non-violence in District Khyber.

It examined traditional practices, cultural norms, and local initiatives that have been effective in fostering a peaceful and tolerant community.

The discussion also explored how these indigenous approaches can be integrated into broader PVE strategies.

The community leaders, stakeholders, media personnel and members from the ADRs committees in district Khyber attended the discussion while the key panelists included Dr Basharat Hussain, Chairman Criminology Department, Zahid Ali from History Department, Dr. Muhammad Ibrar from Criminology department of the University of Peshawar.

Dr. Ilam Khan, Peace Activist and writer also shared his thoughts while Mehran Wazir moderated the session and Nawab and his team facilitated the whole program.

