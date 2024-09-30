Stakeholders Urged To Play Imperative Role To Promote Tolerance In Society
Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2024 | 12:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) The speakers at a panel discussion on “Effective Approaches to Promote Tolerance and Non-Violence in District Khyber” have urged the stakholders including public representatives, Ulemas, religious scholars and tribal elders to play their imperative role in promote peace and harmony in the society.
This panel discussion was focused on indigenous approaches to promoting tolerance and non-violence in District Khyber.
It examined traditional practices, cultural norms, and local initiatives that have been effective in fostering a peaceful and tolerant community.
The discussion also explored how these indigenous approaches can be integrated into broader PVE strategies.
The community leaders, stakeholders, media personnel and members from the ADRs committees in district Khyber attended the discussion while the key panelists included Dr Basharat Hussain, Chairman Criminology Department, Zahid Ali from History Department, Dr. Muhammad Ibrar from Criminology department of the University of Peshawar.
Dr. Ilam Khan, Peace Activist and writer also shared his thoughts while Mehran Wazir moderated the session and Nawab and his team facilitated the whole program.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring
Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad
Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons
PakVEng Test series: Tickets go on sale today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 September 2024
FBR likely to extend income tax returns deadline
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024
Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30
JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah
BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Transparent distribution of BISP’s quarterly installment underway:3 minutes ago
-
Omar holds BJP responsible for volatile situation in IIOJK3 minutes ago
-
Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring5 minutes ago
-
Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad11 minutes ago
-
DFP urges international intervention to prevent bloodshed in IIOJK23 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 179,300 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
Renowned scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad2 hours ago
-
NDMA dispatches 10th consignment of humanitarian assistance for people of Gaza11 hours ago
-
SU Vice-Chancellor expresses deep sorrow on demise of Engineer Syed Adeel Shah12 hours ago
-
Kashmiri leader condemns Israeli terrorism after Hezbollah Chief's assassination13 hours ago
-
Pakistan dispatches 10th relief consignment for Palestine13 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz expresses condolences over Nepal flood tragedy14 hours ago