UrduPoint.com

Stalled IMF Programme Will Be Revived In A Day Or So, Finance Minister Claims

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 20, 2022 | 11:17 PM

Stalled IMF programme will be revived in a day or so, Finance Minister claims

Miftah Ismail says he is hopeful that the Extended Fund Facility of International Monetary Fund (IMF) will be reviewed

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 20th, 2022) Federal Minister for Revenue and Finance Miftah Ismail Monday claimed that the stalled Extended Fund Facility (EFF) of International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) would be revived within a day or two.

The Finance Minister said he was hopeful that the programme would be revived.

He expressed these words while talking to the journalists on Monday.

The uncertain situation about revival of the fund’s programme has depreciated the rupee against the Dollar.

The finance minister told journalists that the government aims at taxing the wealthy and providing relief to the poor through the budget for the fiscal year 2022-23.

“IMF has no relation with the increase in salaries. Also, the tax exemption to the people earning below 1.2 million [annually] will remain in place,” the finance minister said.

The authorities in the finance ministry were expected to conclude the staff-level agreement by Sunday (June 19) on the basis of revenue and expenditure measures that could deliver next year’s Primary budget — the difference between revenues and expenditures, excluding interest payment — in Rs152 billion surplus.

The latest reports suggest that the Fund still has reservations over Rs9.5 trillion expenditures projected by the authorities for the next fiscal year.

The IMF said that the revenue measures in the budget were also insufficient to deliver slightly over Rs7 trillion target.

The government took the toughest measures to end fuel subsidies and hiked the POL (petrol, oil, lubricants) prices up to unprecedented levels in order to convince the Fund to revive the programme. But the Fund is still insisting on doing more after knowing that Islamabad had become a desperate borrower just because the foreign Currency reserves depleted.

Miftah, talking about the proposed taxes on property in Senate Standing Committee on Finance, said that once construction begins on an empty plot, it will be exempted from taxes.

“Lay one brick on the empty land and the taxes will be lifted. But we will not impose a tax on anyone who has not acquired the possession of a plot or has not received the permission to start construction on it,” he said.

The finance minister said if a person has been granted permission to start construction on a piece of land and they still do not begin building something on it, then they will have to pay the tax.

In the coalition government’s first budget, the finance minister proposed a 15% capital gains tax on immovable property for a one-year holding period, which will be reduced by 2.5% for every additional year.

Related Topics

Islamabad IMF Senate Petrol Poor Dollar Budget Oil June Sunday From Government Agreement Pakistan Oilfields Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Tens of thousands march in Georgia for EU's member ..

Tens of thousands march in Georgia for EU's membership

17 minutes ago
 East Africa leaders agree regional force for DRCon ..

East Africa leaders agree regional force for DRCongo, urge ceasefire

17 minutes ago
 Newly appointed DIG PHP assumes charge

Newly appointed DIG PHP assumes charge

17 minutes ago
 Five new faces as England Women begin new era of T ..

Five new faces as England Women begin new era of Test cricket

23 minutes ago
 Heavy falls may trigger landsliding, generate flas ..

Heavy falls may trigger landsliding, generate flash flooding: Met Office

20 minutes ago
 Imran Khan's third protest call proves utter failu ..

Imran Khan's third protest call proves utter failure: Talal Chaudhry

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.