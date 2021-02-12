Stalls at Karachi Cantonment Station auctioned

A three-member auction committee chaired by Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO) Karachi Division Nasir Nazir auctioned various stalls at Cantonment Station Karachi for a period of two years

The auction period was extendable for a year under certain terms and conditions, said a news release on Friday.

An amount of Rs 14.31 million earned from the auctioning of stalls had been deposited in the railways' head of Federal treasury.

"While conducting the entire process by initiating the publication of tender till concluding the auction process today, all the relevant rules and procedures have been implemented in letter and spirit" remarked the DCO.