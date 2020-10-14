UrduPoint.com
Stalls Established In Capital For Edible Items On Fair Prices

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 07:26 PM

Stalls established in capital for edible items on fair prices

The federal capital administration has started establishing stalls in various markets of the city to ensure the provision of essential goods to the buyers on subsidized rates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The Federal capital administration has started establishing stalls in various markets of the city to ensure the provision of essential goods to the buyers on subsidized rates.

The stall holder will sell vegetables, fruits and other grocery items to the customers on district administration notified rates to provide relief to the masses in prevailing artificial inflation in Islamabad, Deputy Commissioner, Hamza Shafqaat told APP on Wednesday.

"From now to onwards, these stalls will remain operational throughout the week with the implementation of anti-coronavirus guidelines." Customers can lodge their complaints and suggestion with DC office for hoarding and profiteering so the legal action is initiated, he said.

He said the administration has taken multiple initiatives to control the price hike in the federal capital markets, adding that two fair price shop in every Markaz has also been setup.

The trade unions of Islamabad also assured the administration about availability of the essential goods at the official rates and regular display of the rate lists at every shop.

The boards displaying official rates of essential goods including floor, sugar and others were being installed in Marakiz as well as in other markets across the city for the convenience of the buyers.

The wholesalers in the 'Sabzi Mandi' (fruit and vegetable market) had expressed willingness to sell fruits and vegetables on official rates, he added.

He said, he, himself was monitoring different markets to check the prices and violators were being fined.

The administration staff was also deputed at 'Sabzi Mandi' to ensure provision of edibles items at the official rates.

He hoped that the prices of kitchen items would become stable soon as the supply halted at Taftan and Torkham borders due to COVID-19 had resumed.

The 'Sasta Bazaars' (Subsidized markets) will remain open three days a week for easy availability of kitchen items on wholesale market rates to the people at their doorstep," the DC remarked.

Similarly, the fresh veggies and fruits were being delivered to the masses through 'shop on wheels' scheme under 'Kamyab Jawan Program' he concluded.

