Stalls Fined Over Selling Poor Quality Products

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Stalls fined over selling poor quality products

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Railways (PR) conducted a crackdown against the vendors at the Lahore Railway Station on Sunday on selling sub-standard products to the passengers.

The railway teams fined seven food courts and stalls from Rs 500 to Rs 1000 each for selling non-branded products and poor quality of cleanliness.

The action had been taken on the directions of PR Lahore Division Superintendent M Sufyan Sarfraz Dogar.

