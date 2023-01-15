UrduPoint.com

Stalls Set Up In Kashmore-Kandhkot District To Provide Wheat Flour On Discounted Rates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2023 | 12:10 AM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :The Sindh government has started the process of providing fair price wheat flour to the people, in this regard, special Subsidized price flour stalls have been set up at various places in Kashmore-Kandhkot, where people are getting wheat flour per 10Kgs bag at Rs. 650/=.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Kashmore-Kandhkot Engineer Munawar Ali Mithani, DFC Akhtar Khan Buzdar visited Kandhkot City Park and inspected the cheap flour stall on Saturday.

He said the district administration and the food department have provided cheap flour to the people on the instructions of the Sindh government.

Stalls have been set up in different places of the district in which flour is being sold at a Subsidized price so that the poor people can reduce their problems by buying cheap flour.

On the occasion, District Food Controller Akhtar Bozdar said on the special directives of the Sindh government, the food department and the district administration in the entire district. More than 14 cheap flour stalls have been set up where flour is available to the public at the official price, he added.

He said a 10 kg bag of wheat flour is available for 650 rupees at the stalls.

The buyers said they appreciated the initiative of the district administration which has given relief to the public by setting up cheap flour stalls.

They demanded the Sindh government and the district administration provide relief to the people by setting up stalls of cheap flour and other essential items.

