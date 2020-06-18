Stalls set up in Khanewal to provide sugar to citizens on cheaper rates

(@FahadShabbir)

The district administration has started providing sugar to citizens on Rs 70 per kilogram by establishing stalls at various places across the district

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration has started providing sugar to citizens on Rs 70 per kilogram by establishing stalls at various places across the district.

The stalls were set up at Qulli bazaar Khanewal, Muncipal Committees Jehanian, Mian Channu and Chowk Town Hall Kabirwala.

JK sugar mill is selling the sugar on Rs 70 per kilogram at the stalls. The citizens were directed to bring national identity cards with them and receipt will be given after buying sugar.

Assistant Commissioners were making strict monitoring of the stalls to keep shopkeepers far away from the stalls.

The all preventive measures were also being adopted to avert citizens from Covid-19 at stalls.