Open Menu

Stamp Paper Seller Shop Sealed For Overcharging People

Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Stamp paper seller shop sealed for overcharging people

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Acting on a citizen’s complaint filed through the Pakistan Citizen Portal, an action was taken against a stamp paper vendor for overcharging customers and his shop was sealed on the spot.

According to district administration, the action was taken by Assistant Commissioner Syed Muhammad Arsalan and the excess amount charged was refunded to the complainant.

The complaint had alleged that the vendor was selling stamp papers to people at prices higher than the official rate.

Upon receiving the complaint, the Assistant Commissioner conducted a surprise inspection, confirmed the violation, and ordered the immediate sealing of the shop.

Speaking on the occasion, the AC said it was top priority of the district administration to ensure prompt resolution of public complaints, transparency, and enforcement of the law.

“We are following a zero-tolerance policy against such practices,” he added.

He further asked citizens to lodge any complaints without hesitation through the Pakistan Citizen Portal or the "Ikhtiyar Awam Ka" platform, ensuring that their complaints would be addressed at the earliest.

APP/slm

Recent Stories

Saudi Royal Court announces passing of Grand Mufti ..

Saudi Royal Court announces passing of Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia

17 minutes ago
 KP CM Gandapur Afghan govt open to talks with prov ..

KP CM Gandapur Afghan govt open to talks with province

30 minutes ago
 FBR cracks down on Jewelers dodging Taxes

FBR cracks down on Jewelers dodging Taxes

39 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts to open in Novembe ..

Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts to open in November 2025

47 minutes ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi announces lineup of NBA legends to a ..

DCT Abu Dhabi announces lineup of NBA legends to attend ‘NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2 ..

1 hour ago
 Executive Council approves formation of Board of T ..

Executive Council approves formation of Board of Trustees of Zayed Authority for ..

2 hours ago
ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi provides premier platform f ..

ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi provides premier platform for transformative manufacturin ..

2 hours ago
 Emirates Scholar becomes first Emirati, Arab insti ..

Emirates Scholar becomes first Emirati, Arab institutional partner of European M ..

2 hours ago
 Tylenol declared unsafe for pregnant women

Tylenol declared unsafe for pregnant women

2 hours ago
 UAE Media Council holds third meeting

UAE Media Council holds third meeting

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Distribution Board approves $350 million int ..

ADNOC Distribution Board approves $350 million interim cash dividend for H1

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets number of foreign ministe ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets number of foreign ministers in New York

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan