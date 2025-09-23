Stamp paper seller shop sealed for overcharging people

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Acting on a citizen’s complaint filed through the Pakistan Citizen Portal, an action was taken against a stamp paper vendor for overcharging customers and his shop was sealed on the spot.

According to district administration, the action was taken by Assistant Commissioner Syed Muhammad Arsalan and the excess amount charged was refunded to the complainant.

The complaint had alleged that the vendor was selling stamp papers to people at prices higher than the official rate.

Upon receiving the complaint, the Assistant Commissioner conducted a surprise inspection, confirmed the violation, and ordered the immediate sealing of the shop.

Speaking on the occasion, the AC said it was top priority of the district administration to ensure prompt resolution of public complaints, transparency, and enforcement of the law.

“We are following a zero-tolerance policy against such practices,” he added.

He further asked citizens to lodge any complaints without hesitation through the Pakistan Citizen Portal or the "Ikhtiyar Awam Ka" platform, ensuring that their complaints would be addressed at the earliest.

