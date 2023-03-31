Stampede: FIR lodged, seven arrested, says Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Friday said that an FIR has been registered against the factory owners, and seven people have been arrested in the incident of a stampede during the distribution of Zakat money and ration near Nurus Chowrangi in the Sindh Industrial and Trading Estate (SITE) area here

In a statement, Sharjeel said that the tragic incident took place during the distribution of ration outside a private factory in SITE area in which, the precious lives of children and women were lost.

He said the factory management did not intimate the police and the district administration regarding the distribution of ration nor did they take permission.

The provincial minister appealed to the philanthropists and non-governmental organizations to inform the district administration and police while organizing charity activities like rations distribution so that they could be provided with adequate security.