Stand Before Vanity Is The Lesson Of Karbala: Firdous

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 03:00 PM

Stand before vanity is the lesson of Karbala: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that Ashura Mhuarram reminded of the great sacrifices rendered by karbala martyrs, when Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) stood before vanity for the supremacy of true religion and did not compromise over the golden principles of islam.

The great lesson of Ashura was to stand with the oppressed and do not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the truth, she said.

She stated this in a message received here through her twitter handler.

"Karbala's lesson is oppression then oppression, when it grows, then it vanished," she added.

Firdous said, Pakistani nation was pursuing Hazart Shabbir's (Hussain) teachings and it would not step back for supporting the oppressed Kashmiris for their right to self determination.

She said Kashmiris were following the path of Karbala Martyrs and those who test their nerves would be defeated.

Another Karbala has occurred in the occupied Kashmir where curfew had entered in its 39th consecutive day, she said, adding that the entire valley had become a prison, where the people were facing severe shortage of food and medicines, and were disconnected from the entire world.

