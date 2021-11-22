Stand up comedian Marhzar Ahsan gets life time achievement award

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Stand up comedian and broadcaster Mazhar Ahsan, received life time achievement award for his meritorious services in showbiz industry.

He was awarded in a ceremony held at Radio Pakistan Multan in connection with its 51 birth anniversary here.

PTI General Secretary women wing South, Qurban Fatima, Industrialist Chaudhary Zulfiqar Anjum, Station Director Radio Pakistan Asif Khan Khatrain decorated the artist with the award.

In their videos messages, fellow artistes paid homage to Mazhar Ahsan on this achievement.

Pride of Performance Artist, Rashid Mahmood lauded the services of Mazhar, saying that all those people who are rewarded in their lives are commendable.

He said that artist, broadcaster and what not Mazhar is Jack of all traders of showbiz.

Senior television artist, Habib Ullah Anjum he was not only a scintillating performer but also a down towards earth human being having beautiful heart.

Artistes are ideals of our society hence they should have decent personality and well mannered character.

Ahsan respects seniors and love to younger fellows, the seasoned actor said and added that these traits have earned him reputation with will of Allah Almighty.

Acclaimed actor Ayub Khoso termed him an excellent man saying that his is identity of Multan.

Mazhar contributed a lot to tv, stage and radio, he said adding that both of them worked together in a drama serial and in a show in Lahore and found him a great actor.

He extended best wishes and prayed for his health.

Writer, actor and director Mohsin Gillani stated that Mazhar Ahsan was a popular personality who has much potentials for broadcasting and acting.

He informed that whenever he made the artist part of his team, he (Mazhar) always proved his skills in each role.

Gillani prayed for his health and future pursuits.