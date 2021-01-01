Stand Up Comedy Night Titled "Plot Twist" Tommorow

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Comedy will arrange a stand up comedy night titled "Plot Twist" blended with spark of homour here on Saturday (tomorrow)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Comedy will arrange a stand up comedy night titled "Plot Twist" blended with spark of homour here on Saturday (tomorrow).

According to organizer, they will entertan people with finest comedians including Ahmed Ali Khan,Arzo Fatima,Samrmad Aftab, Subainan Javed,Usman Zia,Zain Qazi,Shehryar Ahmed,Rehan Zia and Gulshan Majeed.

He said that�the comedians will present jokes, relatable feelings, stories full of fun and the joy a person need.

"The night aimed to enthrall the audience with their unique sense of humor,"he added.

It was arranged to provide healthy environment to the audience by their exceptional funny way of presenting comedy, he stated.