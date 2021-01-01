UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stand Up Comedy Night Titled "Plot Twist" Tommorow

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 03:24 PM

Stand up comedy night titled

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Comedy will arrange a stand up comedy night titled "Plot Twist" blended with spark of homour here on Saturday (tomorrow)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Comedy will arrange a stand up comedy night titled "Plot Twist" blended with spark of homour here on Saturday (tomorrow).

According to organizer, they will entertan people with finest comedians including Ahmed Ali Khan,Arzo Fatima,Samrmad Aftab, Subainan Javed,Usman Zia,Zain Qazi,Shehryar Ahmed,Rehan Zia and Gulshan Majeed.

He said that�the comedians will present jokes, relatable feelings, stories full of fun and the joy a person need.

"The night aimed to enthrall the audience with their unique sense of humor,"he added.

It was arranged to provide healthy environment to the audience by their exceptional funny way of presenting comedy, he stated.

Related Topics

Pakistan Gulshan

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,856 new COVID-19 cases, 1,577 reco ..

11 minutes ago

Breaking: Lahore's CCPO Umar Sheikh transferred

23 minutes ago

PM makes resolutions for  2021

35 minutes ago

Pakistan, Indian exchange list of nuclear installa ..

1 minute ago

10-year fishing ban starts in key waters of Yangtz ..

2 minutes ago

China's Liaoning reports 4 locally transmitted con ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.