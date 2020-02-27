UrduPoint.com
Stand Up On The Right Side Of History: Prime Minister Asks World On Massacre In India

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 10:45 PM

Stand up on the right side of history: Prime Minister asks world on massacre in India

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday reiterated his call for the world community to stand up and take notice of the ongoing massacre in India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday reiterated his call for the world community to stand up and take notice of the ongoing massacre in India.

In a tweet, the prime minister shared a video clip showing English songwriter, singer and composer Roger Waters calling the Indian citizenship act as fascist and racist law and singing a poem written by a young Indian poet Aamir Aziz.

The British singer was addressing an event held in London demanding the release of jailed Wikileaks founder Julian Assange and before reading out the English version of his poem "Sab Yad Rakha Jayega", Waters said the poet was fighting against Indian Prime Minister�Narendra Modi's 'fascist and racist citizenship law.

"When musicians who have all their lives rallied for peace, start taking notice of the massacres in India, it is time the world must stand up and take notice.

Stand up on the right side of history," the prime minister remarked.

The original composition by Aamir Aziz was released around two months ago, when New Delhi first started protesting in huge numbers against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Here is the English poem that Waters recited: "Kill us, we will become ghosts And write of your killings, with all the evidence You write jokes in court, We will write 'justice' on the walls We will speak so loudly that even the deaf will hear We will write so clearly that even the blind will read You write injustice on earth We will write revolution in the skyEverything will be remembered,Everything recorded."

