Standard Of Developed Nation Measured Through Libraries In Their Country: Dr. Shafiq

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2023 | 07:52 PM

Vice Chancellor University of Haripur (UoH) Professor Dr. Shafiq ur Rehman Thursday said the standard of developed nations and their progress can be measured by the libraries they have established and in this regard, Haripur University has organized Book Fair with the objective to motivate youth towards reading

He expressed these views while talking to the media at the concluding session of the Book Fair and International Mother Language Day at the UoH.

The Vice Chancellor said such fairs should be organized in educational and other institutions in order to highlight the book reading among the youth, to make them inclined towards books.

Dr. Shafiq ur Rehman said that organizing book exhibition was the need of the hour and added, that for the first time in the book fair, we have also invited authors to sell their books and interact with the students for sharing their knowledge and experiences.

He further said that 16 publishers and booksellers including the National Book Foundation (NBF) from different cities decorated the stalls of literary, curricular, non-curricular and books of interest to students, prior to this book fair we have also organized two fairs during the previous years, adding he said.

Giving the details of the book's authors, the Vice Chancellor said that the author of Pashto urdu and English, Javed Iqbal Afgar, with the support of Haji Atlas Gul Atlas and Professor Rehman Sahil displayed more than 100 books of Pashto writers.

A painting and calligraphy competition was also organized between 20 male and female students of the University. The chief guest of the ceremony and Director General of the Higher education Commission Nasir Shah gave awards to the first five position holders and certificates of introduction to the remaining 15 students for their good performance on the recommendation of three members of the committee including Muhammad Elahi Bakhsh Muti.

The chief guest awarded certificates of appreciation to Javed Iqbal Afgar, Prof. Rehman Sahil and Haji Atlas Gul Atlas for their good performance in the Book Fair. He also lauded the efforts of Vice Chancellor Dr. Shafiqur Rehman and Director Libraries Muhammad Kashif Khan for conducting the successful book fair, painting and calligraphy competition.

