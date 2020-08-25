Standards for 'Made in Pakistan' vehicles to be submitted to cabinet for approval:Ch Fawad

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said standards for 'Made in Pakistan' vehicles have been finalized

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said standards for 'Made in Pakistan' vehicles have been finalized.

In a tweet, the federal minister stated the initial standards will be submitted to the cabinet for approval, within a month.

"I guess it was a very difficult task and several hurdles came in our way but it became possible through a firm commitment", Chaudhry Fawad said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) which works under Ministry of Science and Technology is responsible to devise standards for vehicles.