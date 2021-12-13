Standing body on Commerce briefed about working of market projects at Pak-Iran, Afghan borders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Commerce informed that working of market projects including Mand near Pak-Iran border, Gabad and Panjgur border's markets were being continued for which Federal government had allocated Rs 600 million.

This information was given by relevant officials while Chairman of Senate Standing Committee on Commerce Zeeshan Khanzada chairing the meeting held here in Quetta on Monday.

Members of Quetta Chamber of Commerce presented recommendations for solving their problems being faced by them in the area.

The meeting also discussed issues related to ease of trade for facilitation of border trade and provision of facilities to traders.

The chairman said the committee has arrived in Balochistan on a two-day visit, adding, the trade issues would be reviewed and comprehensive recommendations to be implemented.

The committee will visit the Pak-Afghan border town of Chaman on December 14 for reviewing the issues.