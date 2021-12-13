UrduPoint.com

Standing Body On Commerce Briefed About Working Of Market Projects At Pak-Iran, Afghan Borders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 08:59 PM

Standing body on Commerce briefed about working of market projects at Pak-Iran, Afghan borders

Senate Standing Committee on Commerce informed that working of market projects including Mand near Pak-Iran border, Gabad and Panjgur border's markets were being continued for which federal government had allocated Rs 600 million

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Commerce informed that working of market projects including Mand near Pak-Iran border, Gabad and Panjgur border's markets were being continued for which Federal government had allocated Rs 600 million.

This information was given by relevant officials while Chairman of Senate Standing Committee on Commerce Zeeshan Khanzada chairing the meeting held here in Quetta on Monday.

Members of Quetta Chamber of Commerce presented recommendations for solving their problems being faced by them in the area.

The meeting also discussed issues related to ease of trade for facilitation of border trade and provision of facilities to traders.

The chairman said the committee has arrived in Balochistan on a two-day visit, adding, the trade issues would be reviewed and comprehensive recommendations to be implemented.

The committee will visit the Pak-Afghan border town of Chaman on December 14 for reviewing the issues.

Related Topics

Senate Balochistan Quetta Visit Chaman Panjgur Chamber December Border Market Commerce Government Million

Recent Stories

Task of polio-free society to be achieved at all c ..

Task of polio-free society to be achieved at all costs: KP CS

2 minutes ago
 Thousands briefly shut indoors on Spanish volcano ..

Thousands briefly shut indoors on Spanish volcano island

2 minutes ago
 US stocks open week lower ahead of Fed decision

US stocks open week lower ahead of Fed decision

2 minutes ago
 Khusro directs provincial authorities to carry bor ..

Khusro directs provincial authorities to carry border monitoring

2 minutes ago
 Sajid Kayani appointed as new CPO Rawalpindi

Sajid Kayani appointed as new CPO Rawalpindi

4 minutes ago
 Macron finds 'will to work together' with Hungary' ..

Macron finds 'will to work together' with Hungary's Orban

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.