Standing Cabinet Committee delegation visits Rawalpindi to review Muharram arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :A delegation of members of Standing Cabinet Committee for Law and Order led by Provincial Minister for school education Manzoor Qadir here on Wednesday visited Rawalpindi and held a meeting to review the arrangements finalized for Muharram ul Haram. The members of the Committee included Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram, Provincial Minister of Awqaf Barrister Azfar, Provincial Information Minister Aamir Mir.

They directed the authorities concerned to adopt zero-tolerance policy in violation of the code of conduct issued for Muharram ul Haram.

Additional Secretary Home, Mian Shakeel, Additional IG, CTD, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liauqat Ali Chatha, District Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Khurram Ali, Additional Commissioner (Coordination) Syed Nizarat Ali, City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, DCs and DPOs of Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal and other administrative officers attended the meeting.

Mansoor Qadir said that the administration should ensure the implementation of procession timings and the route.

Dr. Javed Akram said we should forget the differences and talk about commonalities. All hospitals have been put on high alert to deal with any emergency, he added.

Amir Mir said, in the holy month of Muharram, efforts should be made to foster the atmosphere of religious harmony and tolerance.

The ban on the use of loudspeakers should be enforced strictly, he directed.

Barrister Azfar said that solid steps were being taken to ensure law and order. The holy month of Muharram ul Haram teaches unity, love and tolerance, he said.

Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha informed the delegation that special security arrangements were being finalized by the district administration and police. Night vision cameras have also been installed for 100 percent monitoring of A category processions, he said and added that all-out efforts would be made to ensure peace in the division with the help and cooperation of religious scholars of all sects. Arrangements have been finalized by conducting division-wide visits, the Commissioner said and informed that all the scholars had been taken on board that those who make hateful and provocative speeches should not be invited under any circumstances.

The RPO told the delegation that a s Muslims, we should respect each other's beliefs, ideas and thoughts. Three safety tiers would be set up to protect the Muharram processions, he informed.

At the end of the meeting, a collective prayer was also offered for national peace and security.