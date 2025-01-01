Open Menu

Standing Commission Of Human Rights Held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Human Rights was held here on Wednesday under the Chair of MNA ,Sahibzada Muhammad Hamid Raza.

The Committee greeting the nation for “ New Year” and prayed that may Almighty Allah help us to overcome problems in order to bring prosperity in Pakistan.

The Committee urged upon the need for adoption of substantial measures by the Treasury & Opposition Benches to bring political stability in Pakistan so that Pakistan could advance in a prompt way.

The Committee expressed concern over the poor performance of M/o Human Rights as it failed to play effective role over the period of the time to protect the Rights of Pakistani citizens.

The Committee directed that M/o Human Rights may develop proper liaison with M/o Interior to safeguard the Rights of common citizens.

The Committee therefore, deferred the issue till its next meeting for further discussion.

The Committee expressed displeasure over the incident of 26th Nov, 2024 in Islamabad and decided to invite IG & DIG, Islamabad in the next meeting to have comprehensive briefing over the incident.

The Committee decided to visit to Adyala Jail during next week to witness the facilities being provided to the prisoners.

The meeting was attended by the MNA’s, Mr Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, Ms Zeb Jaffar, Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, MsSabheen Ghoury, Mr Muhammad Riaz Fatyana, Mr Gohar Ali Khan, Ms Zartaj Gul (through video link) Dr. Nelson Azeem, Ms Sehar Kamran, Ms Wajiha Qamar, Ms. Shahida Rehmani and Mover Ms Sharmila Sahiba Faruqui Hashaam.

