UrduPoint.com

Standing Committee Approves Inclusion Of Five Development Projects In ADP

Faizan Hashmi 9 seconds ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 09:11 PM

Standing committee approves inclusion of five development projects in ADP

On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Cabinet Standing Committee for Finance and Development has given approval to include five projects of the health sector in Annual Development Programme 2021-22 with funds of Rs 6.58 billion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Cabinet Standing Committee for Finance and Development has given approval to include five projects of the health sector in Annual Development Programme 2021-22 with funds of Rs 6.58 billion.

As directed by the chief minister, the government has included the project of setting up University of Child Health Sciences Lahore in the Annual Development Programme 2021-22. This project will cost Rs 4.16 billion. The University of Child Health Sciences will be a state-of-the-art institution for the treatment of children where modern facilities of diagnosis, treatment besides promoting the research and development of pediatric diseases would be ensured.

Similarly, the government has also approved to set up Dentistry College in Rawalpindi at a sum of Rs.

240 million and a dental college in Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur and these projects have also been included in ADP 2021-22.

Moreover, approval has also been given for the procurement of linear-accelerator equipped with necessary facilities for the oncology department Mayo Hospital at a cost of Rs. 840 million and MRI and CT scan for the radiology department of General Hospital at a cost of Rs. 500 million.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that the provision of quality healthcare facilities to the people was a priority of the incumbent government and during the last three years, substantial increased has been made in the budget for health sector besides ensuring quality healthcare facilities to the remote areas of the province.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Punjab Budget Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Government Cabinet (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives WHO Director General

Mohamed bin Zayed receives WHO Director General

11 minutes ago
 President summons National Assembly session on Mon ..

President summons National Assembly session on Monday

11 seconds ago
 Pole in Abu Dhabi gives Verstappen title-edge over ..

Pole in Abu Dhabi gives Verstappen title-edge over Hamilton

17 seconds ago
 Punjab achieves highest single day vaccination fig ..

Punjab achieves highest single day vaccination figures

6 minutes ago
 Bezos' Blue Origin completes third crewed space fl ..

Bezos' Blue Origin completes third crewed space flight

6 minutes ago
 World Player of the Year Dupont guides Toulouse pa ..

World Player of the Year Dupont guides Toulouse past Covid-hit Cardiff

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.