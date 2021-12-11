Standing committee approves inclusion of five development projects in ADP

On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Cabinet Standing Committee for Finance and Development has given approval to include five projects of the health sector in Annual Development Programme 2021-22 with funds of Rs 6.58 billion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Cabinet Standing Committee for Finance and Development has given approval to include five projects of the health sector in Annual Development Programme 2021-22 with funds of Rs 6.58 billion.

As directed by the chief minister, the government has included the project of setting up University of Child Health Sciences Lahore in the Annual Development Programme 2021-22. This project will cost Rs 4.16 billion. The University of Child Health Sciences will be a state-of-the-art institution for the treatment of children where modern facilities of diagnosis, treatment besides promoting the research and development of pediatric diseases would be ensured.

Similarly, the government has also approved to set up Dentistry College in Rawalpindi at a sum of Rs.

240 million and a dental college in Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur and these projects have also been included in ADP 2021-22.

Moreover, approval has also been given for the procurement of linear-accelerator equipped with necessary facilities for the oncology department Mayo Hospital at a cost of Rs. 840 million and MRI and CT scan for the radiology department of General Hospital at a cost of Rs. 500 million.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that the provision of quality healthcare facilities to the people was a priority of the incumbent government and during the last three years, substantial increased has been made in the budget for health sector besides ensuring quality healthcare facilities to the remote areas of the province.