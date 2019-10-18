UrduPoint.com
Standing Committee Concerned About Karachi's Growing Drug Problem

Fri 18th October 2019

Members of the Standing Committee on Narcotics Control have expressed concerns over the growing number of drug users in Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th October, 2019) Members of the Standing Committee on Narcotics Control have expressed concerns over the growing number of drug users in Karachi.Many young boys are forced to buy and sell drugs in Malir, said Jamil Ahmed Khan, a committee member who has been elected from Karachi's Malir.

Drugs have seeped into our schools, colleges, homes and even lives, he said. "I have just mentioned one area, however, the problem prevails in other areas too," Khan added."I looked after the Federal affairs and I am witness to the trade of heroin in my area," said committee secretary Amjad Javed.

The committee even questioned the performance of ANF in trying to control the drug trade.

The children of sitting officers are accompanied by security guards but no one cares about the children coming from poor backgrounds, said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) member Noor Aslam.Sheharyar Afridi, the federal minister on Narcotics Control, came into the defence of the ANF.

He said that 2,900 people alone can't run the ANF. "We have launched an awareness programme and are working on the launch of the Zindagi App," he added.According to a United Nations report, there are 7.6 million drug users in Pakistan, of which 78% are male and the remaining 22% are women. The number of these users is increasing at a rate of 40,000 per year.

