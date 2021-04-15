Standing Committee discusses improvement of KP Irrigation system

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :The introductory meeting of the Standing Committee on Irrigation Department was held at KP Assembly Secretariat on Thursday, chaired by MPA Malik Shoukat Ali.

The meeting was attended by MPAs Tufail Anjum, Zubair khan, Abbasur Rahman, Babar Saleem Swati and Bahadur khan. Secretary Irrigation, Tahir Orakzai and high-ups of the Irrigation department, projects heads and officers of KP Assembly Secretariat were also in attendance.

On this occasion the participants were briefed on the functions and performance of the department and status of major ongoing and upcoming irrigation projects including canals systems, check dams, tube-wells and steps taken for streamlining over all water governance in the province.

The committee members put forth certain suggestions and recommendations to enhance efficiency of the department for improving the irrigation system all over the province including the newly merged districts.