Open Menu

Standing Committee Irked Over Non Formation Of Zakat Council

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Standing Committee irked over non formation of Zakat Council

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Chairman Standing Committee on Zakat, Ushr, Hajj & Auqaf, Minority and Youth Affairs Fazal Qadir MandoKhel on Friday took serious notice of the non formation of zakat Council.

A meeting of the Standing Committee on Zakat, Ushr, Hajj & Auqaf, Minority Affairs, and Youth Affairs was held in the Committee Room of the Balochistan Assembly here.

The session was chaired by Fazal Qadir MandoKhel, with members Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani, Safia Fazal, and Parliamentary Secretary Sanjay Kumar in attendance.

During the meeting, secretaries from the departments of Minority Affairs, Hajj, Zakat, and Ushr provided briefings on their departments' responsibilities, performance, and the challenges they face.

The Zakat department revealed that due to the non-formation of the Zakat Council and pending regulations, financial aid has not been provided to 32,500 registered families for the past 1.5 years.

Chairman Fazal Qadir MandoKhel took serious notice of this issue, urging the immediate disbursement of Zakat funds to registered families, ensuring that the deserving families receive their due assistance.

The meeting underscored the committee's commitment to resolving key issues and promoting transparency and accountability in governance.

APP/ask.

Related Topics

Assembly Balochistan Hajj Minority From

Recent Stories

Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad ..

Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem

1 hour ago
 COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terror ..

COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus

1 hour ago
 Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's propert ..

Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's properties in £190m corruption case

2 hours ago
 South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan

South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan

2 hours ago
 Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meetin ..

Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meeting over disagreement on Proposa ..

4 hours ago

IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”

4 hours ago
Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, ..

Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, NA told

5 hours ago
 Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Mala ..

Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Malaika Arora’s father Anil Aror ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

12 hours ago
 Training Class at VTI Garment City

Training Class at VTI Garment City

20 hours ago
 Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in ..

Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan