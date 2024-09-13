Standing Committee Irked Over Non Formation Of Zakat Council
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2024 | 08:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Chairman Standing Committee on Zakat, Ushr, Hajj & Auqaf, Minority and Youth Affairs Fazal Qadir MandoKhel on Friday took serious notice of the non formation of zakat Council.
A meeting of the Standing Committee on Zakat, Ushr, Hajj & Auqaf, Minority Affairs, and Youth Affairs was held in the Committee Room of the Balochistan Assembly here.
The session was chaired by Fazal Qadir MandoKhel, with members Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani, Safia Fazal, and Parliamentary Secretary Sanjay Kumar in attendance.
During the meeting, secretaries from the departments of Minority Affairs, Hajj, Zakat, and Ushr provided briefings on their departments' responsibilities, performance, and the challenges they face.
The Zakat department revealed that due to the non-formation of the Zakat Council and pending regulations, financial aid has not been provided to 32,500 registered families for the past 1.5 years.
Chairman Fazal Qadir MandoKhel took serious notice of this issue, urging the immediate disbursement of Zakat funds to registered families, ensuring that the deserving families receive their due assistance.
The meeting underscored the committee's commitment to resolving key issues and promoting transparency and accountability in governance.
APP/ask.
