Standing Committee on Health holds meeting

A meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Health chaired by Dr. Sumaira Shams here Wednesday was briefed about working and performance of Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) DI Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :A meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Health chaired by Dr. Sumaira Shams here Wednesday was briefed about working and performance of Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) DI Khan.

The meeting among others was attended by MPAs including Musawir Khan, Muhammad Zahoor, Sahibzada Sanaullah, Mehmood Ahmad Khan, Asia Asad and Special Secretary for Health, Dr. Syed Farooq Jamil.

Director MTI DI Khan briefed the participants about working and performance of the institute.

The meeting expressed satisfaction over working of the teaching institute and said that visible improvement had been witnessed in working of the hospital.

Dr. Farooq informed the meeting that a summary had been dispatched to finance minister regarding the queries of Dr.

Aamir Taj.

He said decision from the concerned authorities had been awaiting and soon members would be informed about the outcome.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sumaira Shams directed Secretary Health to appoint radiologist and cardiologist in District Headquarters Hospital Taimergarah at the earliest.

She also expressed dissatisfaction over non-utilization of equipment in Tehsil Hospital Samarbagh directing their best utilization for the benefits of ailing community.

The meeting was assured that a radiologist would be appointed in District Headquarters Hospital very soon.

To a question of MPA Musawir Khan about provision of funds to Tehsil hospitals, Special Secretary Health informed that a summary had been sent to finance department in that regard.