Standing Committee On Home Department Chairman Visits Sargodha Chamber

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2024 | 04:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Standing Committee on Home Department Chairman Safdar Sahi paid a visit to Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), here on Saturday.

Former Federal Minister Chaudhry Hamid Hameed and Vice President Cantonment board Sargodha Imran Ghuman were also present. Sargodha Chamber President Khawaja Yasir Qayyum briefed the visitors about the business activities in the district.

Safdar Sahi promised support to Sargodha chamber and pledged trade-friendly policies. He assured the business community of full support in addressing the issues they face, with a focus on ensuring growth of local industries and improving trade with Afghanistan and other neighbouring countries.

The SCCI president demanded establishment of a new industrial estate in Sargodha to support the business community and encourage industrial expansion, which, he believed, was critical for revitalising the region's economy.

