Standing Committee on Industries & Production meets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :The 17th meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on Industries and Production was held at Sazgar Engineering Works Limited at Raiwind Road to review the issues being faced by the two-wheel and three-wheel vehicle manufactures.

The meeting discussed the increase in annual renewal fees of three-wheel vehicles such as auto Rikshaw/motorcycle Rikshaw and loader vehicle from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 million and increase in new model licensing fees from Rs 15,000 to Rs 2 million.

The Ministry of Industries & Production's Engineering Development board (EDB) DB has recently recommended waiver of additional custom duty on import of complete knockdown units of rickshaws while the additional custom duty has also been abolished by the government for small cars up to 1000cc.

During the meeting, the reduction in sales tax from 17 percent to 12.5 percent on vehicles up to 1,000 cc to benefit end consumer the government in Budget 2021-22, increase in annual license renewal fees by the Punjab Transport Authority and the rickshaw manufacturers' demands about exemption in extension of this reduction to low cost vehicles including rickshaws, were also reviewed.

The recommendations of the Standing Committee on Industries and Production would be forwarded to the authorities concerned by the EDB.

The standing committee was led by its Chairman Sajid Hussain Turi while the members included Nasir Khan Mosazai, Syed Mobeen Ahmad, Sahibzada Sibgatullah, Aliya Hamza Malik, Uzma Qadri, Usama Qadri and others.