Standing Committee on interior calls for action on Law and Order, Legislative Progress and administrative reforms

The fifth session of the Standing Committee on Interior on Monday under the chairmanship of Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, MNA Calls for Action on Law and Order, Legislative Progress, and Administrative Reforms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) The fifth session of the Standing Committee on Interior on Monday under the chairmanship of Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, MNA Calls for Action on Law and Order, Legislative Progress, and Administrative Reforms.

The meeting commenced with a recitation from the Holy Quran, followed by a Fatiha prayer for the victims of the recent suicide bombing at Quetta train station. The Committee condemned the attack, calling for decisive measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.

The session moved forward with discussions on several legislative bills: The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Section 462O) - This government bill was presented but deferred for the next meeting.

The Pakistan Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2024 - The Committee discussed and passed this bill. The Pakistan Coast Guard (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Section 14A) - The Committee deferred this bill until the next meeting.

The Acid and Burn Crime Bill, 2024 - Moved by Dr. Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto, this bill was discussed and passed by the Committee.

The Inspector General of Islamabad Police briefed the Committee on the current law and order situation and the department’s efforts in providing security for foreign dignitaries and residents. The Committee acknowledged the Islamabad Police’s effective management during recent national events, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit. They also directed the IG to improve public perception of the police and provide a report on street crime and conviction rates.

Next, the Director General of Immigration and Passports addressed the backlog of passport applications, informing the Committee of new equipment acquired to expedite processing, with a commitment to clear the backlog by December 15, 2024. The Committee recommended that the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports be established as an independent authority, with legislation initiated by the Ministry of Interior before the next meeting.

The Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) updated the Committee on actions against the unauthorized housing scheme "North Ridge" in Zone-III, Islamabad.

He reported that demolition efforts are ongoing in compliance with ICT Zoning Regulations 1992 and court orders. Addressing concerns from Shah Allah Ditta residents, the Committee urged CDA to consult with MNAs from Islamabad and the Law and Justice Division to find a balanced solution.

Among the attendees were MNAs Tariq Fazal Chaudhary, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, Chaudhary Naseer Ahmed Abbas, Malik Shakir Bashir Awan, Sardar Nabeel Ahmed Gabol, Abdul Qadir Patel, Zartaj Gul, Mohammad Jamal Ahsan Khan, Sahibzada Muhammad Hamid Raza, Muhammad Arshad Sahi, and senior officials from the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Law and Justice, IG Islamabad, Director General of Immigration and Passports, and CDA.