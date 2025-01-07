Standing Committee on Interior Recommends Passage of Key Bills; Expresses Displeasure Over CDA and FIA Actions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The 8th meeting of the Standing Committee on Interior was held today under the chairmanship of Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, MNA, at Parliament House, Islamabad. The Committee deliberated on several legislative proposals and policy issues, emphasizing transparency and efficiency in governance.

The Committee recommended the National Assembly pass two critical bills: "The Naturalization (Amendment) Bill, 2024" and "The Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2024," presented by Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, MNA. However, deliberations on three other bills, including "The Pakistan Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2024" and "The Pakistan Land Port Authority Bill, 2024," were deferred to the next meeting.

The meeting featured heated discussions regarding the Capital Development Authority's (CDA) handling of Islamabad's Master Plan. The Committee expressed strong displeasure over the engagement of international firms, labeling it a waste of taxpayers' money. The Chair urged the Ministry of Interior to prioritize local experts for timely and cost-effective completion of the Master Plan.

In another significant decision, the Committee condemned the imposition of heavy fees on unregistered vehicles. It directed the Ministry of Interior to revoke the contentious notification issued in August 2024 and refund affected citizens. The Committee further recommended a one-time registration fee relaxation for three months to encourage compliance.

Addressing the growing concern of human trafficking, the Committee instructed the Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to draft stricter legislative measures for punishing human trafficking agents. The Chair also demanded accountability for FIA officials complicit in such activities.

Additionally, the Circle Registrar of Cooperative Housing Societies was directed to resolve a citizen’s complaint regarding delayed possession of plots in Jinnah Garden, Islamabad.

The meeting was attended by prominent MNAs, including Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhary, Khawaja Izhar Ul Hassan, and Zartaj Gul, alongside senior officials from the Ministry of Interior.

The Committee concluded by confirming the minutes of its previous meeting held on December 9, 2024.