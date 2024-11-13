Standing Committee on Interior tackles key legislative & security issues, including human smuggling

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The 6th meeting of Pakistan’s Standing Committee on Interior, led by Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, MNA, addressed a range of legislative, law enforcement, and administrative matters critical to the nation’s security and governance.

Beginning with the recitation of the Holy Quran, the Committee swiftly moved through its agenda, reviewing various bills, law enforcement briefings, and oversight of key national agencies.

The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2024, introduced by Sohail Sultan, MNA, and aimed at revising Section 489F, was temporarily deferred until input from provincial governments is gathered. Similarly, the West Pakistan Maintenance of Public Order (Repeal) Bill, 2024, tabled by Sahibzada Sibghatullah, MNA, was also held over, pending provincial feedback.

The meeting took a serious turn with a briefing from the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) on recent human smuggling networks operating across Pakistan. The Committee learned that the FIA has identified and issued notices to numerous Overseas Employment Promoters (OEPs) involved in human smuggling from Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Karachi. With cooperation from Romanian authorities, the FIA anticipates a comprehensive investigation to continue over the next six to seven months.

In a report from the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), officials revealed significant growth in the workforce and revenue over the last five years.

NADRA’s staff has expanded to 20,577 employees, with revenue surging from Rs. 23.55 billion in 2019-20 to Rs. 57 billion in 2023-24.

Addressing a parliamentary query on Karachi’s increasing demand for service centers, NADRA plans to open five new centers, including four Mega NRCs, in Karachi during 2024-25.

The Committee also addressed concerns regarding crimes against minors. The Punjab Police reported that from 2020 to 2024, 8,306 cases of child rape were registered, with 6,950 arrests made, leading to 299 convictions. The discussion underscored the importance of strict protocols and a focus on improving prosecution rates.

In other legislative updates, the Committee discussed the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Section 462O), which targets wrongful billing practices. The Committee directed the Ministry to include provisions allowing FIRs against responsible employees and specific slab distinctions for different user categories to ensure consumer protection.

Attending members included prominent MNAs such as Tariq Fazal Chaudhary, Zartaj Gul, and Abdul Qadir Patel, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Interior, Law, Foreign Affairs, FIA, and other relevant agencies.