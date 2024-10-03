Open Menu

Standing Committee On Livestock Holds Introductory Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 03, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Standing committee on livestock holds introductory meeting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The introductory meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperatives was held Thursday wherein members were briefed by officials concerned about working and ambit of the department.

The meeting was chaired by chairman of the committee, Sher Ali Afridi and attended by members Shafi Jan, Ubaid-ur-Rehman, Tariq Saeed, Iftikharullah, secretary livestock and concerned officials.

Secretary Livestock briefed the committee about ambit, performance and future plans of the department.

Later, briefing the media about the meeting, Sher Ali Afridi said the government was committed to increase output of livestock department owing to its importance to strengthen provincial economy.

He said that details of all the research centers would be brought before committee and efforts would be made to resolve their issues. He said that farming of saanen goats would be promoted and trout hatcheries would be constructed.

He said the government desire to establish livestock sector on modern grounds and increase its output to benefit people and augment provincial economy.

APP/mds/

