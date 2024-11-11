Open Menu

Standing Committee On Narcotics Control Addresses Rising Drug Abuse And Cross-border Trafficking

Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2024 | 11:05 PM

Standing Committee on Narcotics Control addresses rising drug abuse and cross-border trafficking

The Standing Committee on Narcotics Control convened its inaugural session on Monday at Parliament House under the chairmanship of Malik Shah, MNA, focusing on the rise in drug abuse, particularly within educational institutions, and the urgent need to address cross-border drug trafficking

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) The Standing Committee on Narcotics Control convened its inaugural session on Monday at Parliament House under the chairmanship of Malik Shah, MNA, focusing on the rise in drug abuse, particularly within educational institutions, and the urgent need to address cross-border drug trafficking.

The Committee expressed deep concern over the increasing prevalence of drugs in schools and colleges, urging the Ministry to implement immediate actions to curb this trend.

It emphasized the importance of collaboration among district administrations, police, and law enforcement agencies to create a robust defense against drug proliferation among the nation’s youth.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) provided an in-depth briefing, noting that while Pakistan has a limited role in drug manufacturing, it serves as a significant transit route. Most drugs, especially synthetic substances, enter through Afghanistan and Iran and are then trafficked to European and other global markets.

The ANF underscored the necessity of enhancing anti-smuggling protocols along Pakistan’s borders to limit the transit of these drugs.

The ANF’s presentation highlighted that its workforce totals only 3,200, with 516 stationed in Balochistan. This province, covering nearly half of Pakistan’s land area, is facing severe staff shortages, especially in high-risk areas like Dalbadin, Turbat, and Gwadar. ANF officials called for additional resources and personnel to effectively combat trafficking in these vulnerable regions.

The briefing also touched on the rising threat posed by synthetic drugs, which are particularly harmful and increasingly prevalent. The ANF urged for targeted action to prevent these drugs from entering the market, as they present a unique threat to public health and safety.

Committee members, including MNAs Malik Sohail Khan, Mian Khan Bugti, Abdul Hakeem Baloch, Abdul Latif, Yousaf Khan, and Muhammad Jamal Ahsan Khan, along with Ministry officials, participated in this critical discussion on safeguarding Pakistan’s youth and reinforcing national anti-narcotics efforts.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Balochistan Police Iran Drugs Parliament Gwadar Turbat Sohail Khan Ahsan Khan Market From

Recent Stories

Pakistan-U.S. Tech Investment Conference yields in ..

Pakistan-U.S. Tech Investment Conference yields initial commitment of $20 millio ..

54 seconds ago
 Danish company Maersk line to invest USD 2bln in P ..

Danish company Maersk line to invest USD 2bln in Pakistan's maritime sector: Qai ..

2 hours ago
 St. Patrick’s School commemorates Iqbal Day with ..

St. Patrick’s School commemorates Iqbal Day with passion & pride

2 hours ago
 Traders welcome announcement to lower electricity ..

Traders welcome announcement to lower electricity prices

2 hours ago
 SECP inaugurates Pakistan’s start-up summit

SECP inaugurates Pakistan’s start-up summit

2 hours ago
 SECP extends effective date of applicability of EC ..

SECP extends effective date of applicability of ECL model

2 hours ago
Robber killed in encounter

Robber killed in encounter

2 hours ago
 Erdogan berates Israel for long-term occupation, a ..

Erdogan berates Israel for long-term occupation, annexation of Palestinian terri ..

1 hour ago
 Artisans enthralled audience at "Punjab Folk Night ..

Artisans enthralled audience at "Punjab Folk Night"

2 hours ago
 IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

1 hour ago
 KP Govt decides to empanel more hospitals in Sehat ..

KP Govt decides to empanel more hospitals in Sehat Card panel

2 hours ago
 US Ambassador Donald Blome inaugurates Climate-Sma ..

US Ambassador Donald Blome inaugurates Climate-Smart Agriculture programme

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan