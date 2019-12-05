(@imziishan)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum Senator Mohsin Aziz on Thursday said the provincial government would take practical steps to improve medical aid of colliers because incidents are increasing every day due to lack of proper medical aid and training of workers in Balochistan 's coalmines areas.

He expressed these views while inspecting coalmines at Sanjidi and Soranj area of Quettta.

Members of the Committee including Senator Behra Mandagi, Senator Sardar Yaqoob Khan Nasar, Senator Mir Kabir Muhammad Shahi, Senator Shamim Afridi, Senator Lieutenant General (R) Salahuddin Tarmzi and Senator Taj Muhammad Afridi were present on the occasion.

They said the incumbent regime should take serious steps to ensure compensations of workers who are died in mines incidents and to provide modern equipment to rescue centers in order to save workers in any emergency situation.

Standing Committee for Petroleum's Chairman Mohsin Aziz expressed his resentment over non-protection of labourers and emphasized the government and mines's owners to take reasonable measures for protection of miners and their welfare.

"The government should look into the causes of incidents in coalmines and to take necessary steps to prevent them in future", he said, saying measures would be taken to provide training to workers in order to reduce incidents of mines in the province.

The members of the Committee also visited the hospital for miners and expressed their concern over dilapidated building of the hospital, saying the government should focus on providing healthcare facilities to miners and their children.

They assured the mine workers that they would talk to the Federal and provincial governments and Committee will formulate comprehensive recommendations to address the problems faced by thousands of laborers associated with coal mines.