UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Standing Committee On Petroleum Inspects Quetta's Mines Places

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 11:17 PM

Standing Committee on Petroleum inspects Quetta's mines places

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum Senator Mohsin Aziz on Thursday said the provincial government would take practical steps to improve medical aid of colliers because incidents are increasing every day due to lack of proper medical aid and training of workers in Balochistan's coalmines areas

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum Senator Mohsin Aziz on Thursday said the provincial government would take practical steps to improve medical aid of colliers because incidents are increasing every day due to lack of proper medical aid and training of workers in Balochistan's coalmines areas.

He expressed these views while inspecting coalmines at Sanjidi and Soranj area of Quettta.

Members of the Committee including Senator Behra Mandagi, Senator Sardar Yaqoob Khan Nasar, Senator Mir Kabir Muhammad Shahi, Senator Shamim Afridi, Senator Lieutenant General (R) Salahuddin Tarmzi and Senator Taj Muhammad Afridi were present on the occasion.

They said the incumbent regime should take serious steps to ensure compensations of workers who are died in mines incidents and to provide modern equipment to rescue centers in order to save workers in any emergency situation.

Standing Committee for Petroleum's Chairman Mohsin Aziz expressed his resentment over non-protection of labourers and emphasized the government and mines's owners to take reasonable measures for protection of miners and their welfare.

"The government should look into the causes of incidents in coalmines and to take necessary steps to prevent them in future", he said, saying measures would be taken to provide training to workers in order to reduce incidents of mines in the province.

The members of the Committee also visited the hospital for miners and expressed their concern over dilapidated building of the hospital, saying the government should focus on providing healthcare facilities to miners and their children.

They assured the mine workers that they would talk to the Federal and provincial governments and Committee will formulate comprehensive recommendations to address the problems faced by thousands of laborers associated with coal mines.

Related Topics

Senate Balochistan Died Afridi Government

Recent Stories

Classes to be started in Cadet College Mamad Ghat ..

48 minutes ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity meets UN Chie ..

1 hour ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

1 hour ago

Sri Lankan President receives UAE Ambassador in Co ..

1 hour ago

PLWF organizes awareness walk

3 minutes ago

Thani Al Zeyoudi opens City Center Almaza in Cairo

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.