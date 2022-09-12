UrduPoint.com

Standing Committee On Religious Affairs Visits ETPB, Reviews Its Performance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2022 | 08:41 PM

Standing Committee on Religious Affairs visits ETPB, reviews its performance

A 12-member delegation of Standing Committee of National Assembly for Religious Affairs led by its Chairman Syed Imran Shah on Monday visited Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) head office to reviews its performance and current situation of ETPB properties during prevailing flood situation in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :A 12-member delegation of Standing Committee of National Assembly for Religious Affairs led by its Chairman Syed Imran Shah on Monday visited Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) head office to reviews its performance and current situation of ETPB properties during prevailing flood situation in the country.

ETPB Chairman Dr Amir Ahmed Khan and other officers briefed the Standing Committee members about performance, progress and properties of the ETPB. Federal Secretary for Religious Affairs Aftab Durani, Standing Committee members and other officers of the Board were present.

Talking to media, Standing Committee for Religious Affairs Chairman Syed Imran Shah said that the committee had recommended to immediately repairing of Nankana Sahib and Panja Sahib Gurdwaras and to construct the new rooms to facilitate maximum visitors.

He said that the committee had recommended that the Board should provide generators to both Gurdwaras, adding that, on this, ETPB Chairman replied that the Board was taking steps to install solar energy panels at all Gurdwaras across the country for providing uninterrupted electricity.

He said that Committee had also recommended that the ETPB should take concrete measures to retrieve the board's properties from illegal occupants and hire experts for legal affairs.

He said that "Sadhu Bella" Mandar at Sukkur had been affected due to flash-flood in the province of Sind, adding that Committee had recommended to start work for the rehabilitation of the said Mandar and necessary measures should be taken for the safety of this Mandar from the flood in future.

Syed Imran Shah said that the Committee members had recommended to promote religious tourism in the country and provide awareness to people though media and advertisement.

He said that the tour of the committee was helpful and its members expressed satisfaction over the working and performance of the Board, adding that the Committee members would visit Kartarpur tomorrow and would give recommendations to the federal government in this regard.

He said that Kartarpur Corridor was a game changer project. He said that the Committee would give recommendations to the federal government to start Phase-II of Kartarpur corridor, adding that the government was providing visas to 5000 people on daily basis for visiting Kartarpur Gurdwara through the corridor.

Related Topics

National Assembly Electricity Flood Visit Sukkur Progress Nankana Sahib Media All From Government Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

National Assembly body calls representatives of PB ..

National Assembly body calls representatives of PBC, SCBAP, JCP to attend next m ..

2 minutes ago
 UN says 50 mln people still stuck in 'modern slave ..

UN says 50 mln people still stuck in 'modern slavery' worldwide

2 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan reserves verdict o ..

Election Commission of Pakistan reserves verdict on contempt notice against Imra ..

2 minutes ago
 One more died of Corona in KP

One more died of Corona in KP

2 minutes ago
 Miftah calls on Balighur Rehman

Miftah calls on Balighur Rehman

2 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan notification's sus ..

Election Commission of Pakistan notification's suspension limited to one MNA: Is ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.