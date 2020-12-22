UrduPoint.com
Standing Committee On Sports, Archeology Meets

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 06:30 PM

Standing Committee on sports, archeology meets

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The meeting of the Standing Committee on Sports, Culture, Tourism, Archeology, Youth Affairs and Museum Department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was held at Assembly Secretariat on Tuesday.

The meeting was chaired by Muhammad Idrees and was participated by its members Sardar Hussain Babak, Zubair Khan, Sardar Khan, Sajida Hanif, Bahadur Khan and Rangez Ahmad while Secretary Sports, Special Secretary and other high ups of the sports department were present on the occasion.

The participants of the meeting were briefed on core functions and performance of the Sports, Culture, Tourism, Archeology, Youth Affairs and Museum department. The concerned officers also briefed the committee on the questions moved by certain MPAs during assembly's session.

