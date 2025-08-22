Standing Committee on UP&DD stresses amendments in laws, strict action against illegal schemes

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The Standing Committee of Balochistan Assembly on Urban Planning and Development Department (UP&DD) emphasized on amendments in relevant laws, preparation and implementation of master plan, activation of anti-encroachment cell, launching of new housing and commercial schemes and strict action against illegal schemes as the future course of action.

These views were expressed by members of UP&DD Standing Committee in the meeting which was chaired by its Chairman Dr. Ashok Kumar.

The Standing Committee members including Abdul Majeed Badini, Kulsoom Niaz Baloch and Asfandyar Kakar, Special Secretary Assembly Abdul Rehman, Secretary Urban Planning and Development and Director Quetta Development Authority (QDA) also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given on the duties, performance, problems and challenges being faced by the Urban Planning and Development Department.

The meeting expressed concern that only two offices of the department are owned by the department while the rest are located in rented buildings.

Other issues included overlapping of powers with departments, structure limited to the divisional level, lack of budget and staff, unavailability of logistical facilities and the Balochistan Housing Authority not yet functional.

The standing committee member Kulsoom Niaz Baloch said that the schemes of the Urban Planning and Development Department have been completed in a better manner than other departments.

On this occasion, Chairman Committee Dr. Ashok Kumar assured that the committee would fully support the department and its problems could be highlighted on the floor of the assembly as well.

In the second part of the meeting, a briefing was given on the affairs of the Quetta Development Authority (QDA).

The committee was informed that this institution was established under the 1978 Ordinance with the aim of ensuring the development of Quetta city, public facilities, construction and expansion of roads, water and drainage projects and other construction activities.

The meeting was said that the problems being faced by the institution include encroachments, a large number of illegal housing schemes, legal complications, shortage of machinery and equipment and skilled staff, as well as a severe financial crisis.

The committee was further informed that several cases are also pending in NAB, FIA and anti-corruption agencies.

Dr. Ashok Kumar, Chairman of the Standing Committee, said that the Standing Committee would provide all possible support to strengthen the Urban Planning and Development Department and would raise its voice on the floor of the Assembly to resolve its problems.