Standing Committee Reviews Key Interior & Narcotics Control Bills, Orders Crackdown on Unregistered Vehicles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The 12th meeting of the National Assembly's Standing Committee on Interior and Narcotics Control convened on Wednesday at Parliament House, Islamabad, under the chairmanship of Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, MNA.

The session marked the first appearance of the newly appointed Minister of State for Interior and Narcotics Control before the Committee.

The Committee commenced proceedings by confirming the minutes of its previous meeting held on February 28, 2025. It then conducted a comprehensive review of the implementation status of earlier recommendations.

The legislative agenda included deliberation on four government bills. The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Section 462O) was deferred to the next meeting. The Pakistan Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Section 14A) was recommended for passage, while the Pakistan Land Port Authority Bill, 2024 was approved with three amendments. The Extradition (Amendment) Act, 2025 (Section 7) also received the Committee’s endorsement following a detailed review.

The Committee received a detailed briefing on land disputes involving the National Assembly Employees Cooperative Housing Society (NAECHS). Additionally, in response to ongoing concerns over illegal construction of wedding halls in Malir (NA-230), the Committee decided to summon officials from the Pakistan Coast Guards and the Government of Sindh to its next meeting.

Development delays within Islamabad also came under scrutiny. The Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman informed the Committee that funds have now been allocated for projects already nearing 80% completion, with a commitment to complete two roads per constituency in the capital.

In a significant move, the Committee directed the Ministry of Interior and CDA to engage vehicle dealers and address issues related to unregistered vehicles. The Minister emphasized that as part of the national counter-terrorism strategy, such vehicles would no longer be allowed on roads.

A comprehensive report on the matter is expected at the next meeting.

On arms licensing, the Minister clarified that each parliamentarian is entitled to one Prohibited Bore (PB) license, while Non-Prohibited Bore (NPB) licenses are issued to close associates. Special permissions will be sought from the Prime Minister for issuing NPB licenses in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The issuance of licenses to businessmen and registered taxpayers is also under consideration.

Condemning human trafficking, the Minister stated that over 200 offenders have been arrested and several FIA officials terminated. Efforts are underway in coordination with Saudi Arabia and other nations, including cancellation of passports obtained fraudulently. A detailed report and a possible dedicated meeting at FIA Headquarters are expected soon.

The Committee also reviewed the Prime Minister’s announcement regarding the establishment of the Jinnah Medical Complex and Research Center (JMRC) in Sector H-16, Islamabad. It urged authorities to expedite the project’s launch as planned.

Responding to questions about FIRs filed against participants of Jamaat-e-Islami’s Gaza March, the Minister stated that the government had facilitated the peaceful protest and was lauded by organizers. However, action is being taken against individuals involved in vandalism, particularly attacks on police stations.

Lastly, the Committee directed the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad to resolve outstanding issues related to NAECHS and the Senate Employees Housing Society and submit a report at the next session.

The meeting was attended by a wide range of Members of the National Assembly, senior officials from the Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control, the CDA, and other relevant departments.