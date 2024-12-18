Open Menu

Standing Committee Reviews "The Digital Nation Pakistan Bill, 2024"

Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2024 | 11:03 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The Standing Committee on Information Technology & Telecommunication held a detailed discussion on The Digital Nation Pakistan Bill, 2024, during its meeting on Wednesday. The meeting was chaired by Syed Amin-ul-Haque.

The committee proposed additional time to thoroughly deliberate on the bill, emphasizing the need for proper discussion and consultation. As a result, the committee deferred the bill and decided to revisit it in the next meeting.

State Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, briefed the committee, highlighting that the National Digitalization project is a complex and costly undertaking, requiring millions of dollars in funding.

She said that international commitments are involved, with ongoing discussions with global industry leaders to encourage their participation in Pakistan’s digitalization efforts.

The minister revealed that some individuals are leaving their jobs to contribute to the initiative, while others are engaged as consultants. She stressed the importance of timely processing to ensure the project progresses smoothly.

Khawaja also informed the committee that, for the past nine months, the Prime Minister has overseen an Interim Digital Committee composed of technical and legal experts. Each clause of the draft has been meticulously reviewed, and detailed consultations have been conducted with key stakeholders, including the Telecom Association, Banking Association, NADRA, PTA, and State Bank, to ensure comprehensive planning and stakeholder involvement.

Regarding the National Digitalization Draft, the minister clarified that it does not include provisions for data surveillance, focusing instead on data protection in line with global trends.

The committee observed that the success of the proposed Digitalization Commission and Digital Authority, which the legislation aims to establish, hinges on ensuring adequate internet connectivity and related infrastructure across the country.

Recognizing the critical importance of the legislation, the committee called for broad-based discussions. It also noted that while the draft includes several promising ideas, further clarity and deliberation are needed to refine the framework and ensure its effective implementation.

